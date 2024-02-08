Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $70.58 and a twelve month high of $150.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

