Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

CFLT stock traded up $7.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,469,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,525. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

