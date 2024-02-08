Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 53,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.47 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

