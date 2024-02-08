Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

