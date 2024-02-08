Contrasting monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

monday.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for monday.com and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 1 15 0 2.94 GitLab 0 7 16 0 2.70

Valuation and Earnings

monday.com currently has a consensus price target of $204.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. GitLab has a consensus price target of $63.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given monday.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe monday.com is more favorable than GitLab.

This table compares monday.com and GitLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $519.03 million N/A -$136.87 million ($0.34) -641.04 GitLab $424.34 million 26.69 -$172.31 million ($2.78) -26.17

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than GitLab. monday.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GitLab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of monday.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of GitLab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com -2.32% -2.39% -1.52% GitLab -79.11% -19.66% -12.69%

Summary

monday.com beats GitLab on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. The company also offers product solutions for work management, sales CRM, and software development verticals; and business development, presale, and customer success services. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.