Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Copa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. 245,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,066. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 559.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,728,000 after purchasing an additional 280,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after purchasing an additional 205,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

