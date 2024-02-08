Copa (NYSE:CPA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57, Briefing.com reports. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.06. 245,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,066. Copa has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.
