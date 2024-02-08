Cormark Raises NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target to C$13.75

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NXE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight Capital increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE NXE traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$10.43. 1,698,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,246. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.33.

In other news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total value of C$5,099,500.00. Also, Director Leigh Robert Curyer sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.92, for a total transaction of C$2,676,420.00. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

