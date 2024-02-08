Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE CMRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 490,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 1,877.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

