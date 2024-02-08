Coty (NYSE:COTY) Announces Earnings Results

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Coty updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-0.47 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.440-0.470 EPS.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.89. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

