Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,768 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 14.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 99.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 77.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,174.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.

Crane Stock Performance

CR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.85. 15,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $127.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

