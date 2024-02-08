Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $228.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

