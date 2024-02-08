CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.77 million. CyberArk Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.21-0.31 EPS.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $243.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $245.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CYBR. Truist Financial upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.65.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

