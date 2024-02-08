CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.210-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$215.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.8 million. CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.630-1.810 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.65.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $15.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.70. 857,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,025. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $274.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 86.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.