CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $20,000.77 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

