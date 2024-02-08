D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 6,999 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.12% of AllianceBernstein worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,593,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 24,456 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $33.16 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.98%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 111.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

