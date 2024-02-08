D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 905 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.60 and a 1 year high of $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

