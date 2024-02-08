D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,602 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.3 %

EXPD stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPD

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.