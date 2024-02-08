D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 33,083 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

