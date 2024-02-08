D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

