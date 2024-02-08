D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases Shares of 87,947 Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,919,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,134,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,235,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,654,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crane NXT

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CXT opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.