D.A. Davidson & CO. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total value of $723,795.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.35, for a total transaction of $723,795.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,521.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $559.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $496.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

