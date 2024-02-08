D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,807 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.