D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.53% of TETRA Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTI

About TETRA Technologies

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.