DA Davidson Boosts JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target to $45.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JFrog from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $1,201,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,540,800.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $214,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,201,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,540,800.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,243 shares of company stock worth $13,722,858. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in JFrog by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth $10,228,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

