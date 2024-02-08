DA Davidson Weighs in on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.63. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $8.63 per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,698,000 after acquiring an additional 90,786 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

