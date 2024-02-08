Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.80. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,024,420 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,653,000 after acquiring an additional 788,425 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 75,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,612,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,792,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 876,800 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.