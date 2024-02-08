Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.79

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.79, but opened at $18.63. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 181,326 shares.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

