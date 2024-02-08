David A. Tyler Buys 46,505 Shares of PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC) Stock

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) insider David A. Tyler acquired 46,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,760.35 ($62,379.78).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

LON PZC traded down GBX 6.40 ($0.08) on Thursday, hitting GBX 100.60 ($1.26). 1,332,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,851. PZ Cussons plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100.60 ($1.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 205.67 ($2.58). The company has a market capitalization of £431.29 million, a PE ratio of 1,202.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

PZ Cussons Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

