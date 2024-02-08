Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.92. 496,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.79. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

