DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,888,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 2,738,744 shares.The stock last traded at $33.87 and had previously closed at $33.33.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

