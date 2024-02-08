Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,753 shares during the period. Devon Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.19. 6,769,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,229,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $64.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.