DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

DHT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. DHT has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DHT to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.28. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 8,080.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in DHT by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,596,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DHT by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,830,274 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DHT by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,682,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

