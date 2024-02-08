Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy comprises about 2.8% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.