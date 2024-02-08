Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Digital Realty Trust worth $37,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.60. The company had a trading volume of 823,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,948. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.14 and its 200 day moving average is $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

