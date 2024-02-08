Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $14.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $416.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,539 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

