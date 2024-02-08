Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial cut Dollarama from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$99.50 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$98.83 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$97.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$94.04. The firm has a market cap of C$27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The company had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.3802448 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

