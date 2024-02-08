Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys New Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 532.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Price Performance

NYSE ASX opened at $9.27 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASE Technology

ASE Technology Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.