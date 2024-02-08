Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

