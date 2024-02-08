Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $34.10 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.46 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXC
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exelon
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.