Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $158.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.77. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.