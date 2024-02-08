Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $201,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

