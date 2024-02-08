Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $247,000 in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in AerCap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 116,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 69,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of AER opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.85. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $49.58 and a 1 year high of $78.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

