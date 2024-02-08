Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LCID. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LCID

Lucid Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.