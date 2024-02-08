Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,423,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 78,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,147,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,143,000 after acquiring an additional 195,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,124,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 237,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,155 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CSGP opened at $85.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

