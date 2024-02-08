Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in R. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.
Insider Transactions at Ryder System
In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,240 shares of company stock worth $2,050,407. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $116.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $119.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.41.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.
