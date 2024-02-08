Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 221,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 151.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

