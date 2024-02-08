Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,024,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after buying an additional 1,254,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLO stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $698.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.73. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

