Douglas Fraser Sells 20,000 Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Stock

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Gatekeeper Systems stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.67. 132,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,793. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$61.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

