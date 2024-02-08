Douglas Fraser Sells 20,000 Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI) Stock

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Fraser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance
Gatekeeper Systems stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.67. 132,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,793. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$61.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.
About Gatekeeper Systems
