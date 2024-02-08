Dover Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dover in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.07 per share.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.18.

Shares of DOV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $162.48.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

