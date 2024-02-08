DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.650 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.59. 1,456,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

