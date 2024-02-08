Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,456 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Eaton worth $48,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after buying an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $272.93. 642,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,968. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $274.70.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

